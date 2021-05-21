(Silver City) -- A complaint against the Silver City City Council and Mayor alleging violations of Iowa's open meetings law has been accepted by a state board.
The Iowa Public Information Board reviewed and accepted a complaint filed by Todd Williams against Silver City for two alleged violations of the law. IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says the first alleged violation concerns a meeting that included a closed session that was conducted improperly.
"The first was on March 8th by holding a closed session without conducting a vote to enter into closed session and by failing to properly notice the closed session on the agenda or in the minutes," said Johnson.
Johnson says the second allegation centers around a closed session that was conducted without prior notice and for a reason not stated in code.
"They published notice of a budget hearing in the previous meeting minutes," said Johnson. "However, on the date in question, the city instead began its meeting at 6 p.m. with a closed session pursuant to Iowa Code section "21.B(I)," a section of the code that does not exist. The posted notice stated a starting time of 6:30 p.m. Again, the requirements of Chapter 21.5 were not followed."
Johnson says in speaking with the mayor of Silver City, there was no explanation given for the improper notices prior to the closed sessions and says the public notice for a budget was inadvertently left off the agenda.
"There was no explanation given for the improper notices or how they conduct the closed sessions," said Johnson. "Based on the review of the notices and minutes provided by both parties, it was apparent that Chapter 21.5 was not being properly followed. So, we'd ask to accept this."
Iowa law allows governmental boards to enter into closed sessions for a specific set of purposes. Now that the complaint has been accepted by the IPIB, both parties will work to reach an informal resolution to the case, which could include additional training for city officials.
A full copy of the complaint can be found below.