(Des Moines) -- It was third time's a charm for one KMAland school district's dream of opening a charter high school to come true.
After two previous rejections in the past year-and-a-half, the Hamburg School District's application to add a Charter High School was unanimously approved Thursday afternoon by the Iowa State Board of Education. During her presentation of the application, Consultant Bureau of School Improvement Janet Boyd says after interacting with the Hamburg community at the public meeting in February, it appeared clear the charter application had the community's support.
"So I would tell you that they had a very large turnout for their public meeting with really good questions," Boyd said. "There was probably 200-plus community members at the public meeting, so that was a good turnout."
Boyd says the application also included waivers for a required start date of no earlier than August 23rd, along with Physical Education, Fine Arts, and Foreign Language requirements. But with all requirements met, Boyd and the Department of Education's recommendation was to approve the application.
Hamburg Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells was also present to answer questions from the board. Board Member William May asked about other schools' reactions to the CTE-focused proposal, such as Sidney. Wells said those connections are still strong as he does not intend to encourage students to stop attending other schools currently in an agreement with Hamburg.
"We don't see it ever being more than 60 students, and we will have a tuition agreement with Sidney, we will transport to those schools," Wells emphasized. "We're not encouraging kids who are currently going to other schools to stop going, we're really looking at growing with the kids we have, and that every kid would have a real trade when they come out of high school."
Contrary to previous applications, Wells was also able to provide more concrete information on the charter school's relationship with Iowa Western Community College.
"If a student wants to get an AA degree, 'I'm not interested being a welder,' they will actually sit on Iowa Western campus taking some classes, so we'll have a real partnership with the AA degree," Wells explained. "For the others, the construction trades they will get Iowa Western credit and either certificate, diploma, or degree from Iowa Western. They are our partner."
May commended the efforts of Wells and his staff for what he says is "raising expectations" for students who may have found themselves struggling in a more traditional high school setting.
"I just think that your kids are no different than the other kids in Iowa, expect the community sometimes we have lower expectations about what we can achieve and what we can do," May said. "And I'm not saying parents don't want the best for their kids, I'm just saying that's a reality that we deal with. It seems to me you are raising expectations and saying 'there's more out there, and we want to help you get there.'"
With the board's approval, Wells and the Hamburg School District will now begin finalizing the staffing of their new charter school.