(Des Moines) -- A complaint filed against the City of Carter Lake regarding open meetings and public records requests was resolved and dismissed.
At its monthly meeting Thursday, the Iowa Public Information Board heard a final report and dismissed a complaint filed by Robert Zagodza regarding the city of Carter Lake, stating they had violated both Chapter 21 and 22 of the state's open meeting and public record laws. IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson tells KMA News the complaint was initially filed in September of 2021 and was accepted by the board in November 2021. Johnson says the complaint surrounded records requests of city council workshops.
"He alleged that he hand delivered a public records request in August, requesting copies of all the minutes from city council workshops from January 1st of 2021, through August 16th of 2021," Johnson explained. "And tt the time of the filing of his complaint, no records had been provided and he said he had not received a response from the city."
However, Johnson says the board received a response from the city stating they did not treat workshops the same as public meetings. Johnson says this put up some red flags for the board as some of the city's workshops included deliberation or action on city policy.
"What determines whether or not a gathering is meeting or not, is whether or not they deliberate or take action on city policy or city issues," Johnson said. "So because they were doing that during those workshops, we said they needed to start doing notice and taking minutes."
The resolution agreed upon by both Zagodza and the city of Carter Lake, Johnson says, had four terms, including one to keep all involved up to date on open meetings and public records law.
"One of them was also doing training, considering Iowa Code Chapters 21 and 22, and both Mr. Zagodza and the city signed that resolution and IPIB approved it on December 16th," Johnson said. "They completed the terms, the training was completed by the League of Cities during a special open meeting on February 11th, and pursuant to the terms, the board decided and agreed to dismiss the complaint."
Other terms of the resolution included the city acknowledging the facts of the complaint were accurate, approving the informal resolution at an open meeting, and fulfilling the terms within 60 days.
The board also took in information on a filing from Tad McDowell concerning the Mills County Assessor and Auditor, which was filed on February 11th. Copies of the Carter Lake resolution can be found below.