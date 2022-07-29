(Des Moines) -- It's no surprise how Iowa's top weather official sums up July's weather story.
"So, we've been dry," says State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan. Glisan says spotty rainfall combined with mostly warm temperatures have sucked moisture from most of the region, making for continuing drought conditions. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Glisan says most of Iowa is still below average in terms of July precipitation--continuing a trend experienced across the state over the past decade.
"What we've seen over the last 10 years climatologically is a dip in that July rainfall that we see," said Glisan. "So, we've seen less than we have in the previous decade. This is where we really start to see drought and dryness across the state. We saw it last year, then the year before."
Glisan says most of KMAland has faired well in terms of drought over the past several years. Currently, most of southern Iowa ranges in the D-zero category, meaning abnormally dry. The lack of moisture is worse across other parts of Iowa.
"We look at northwestern Iowa, they're currently in D-1 to D-3--that moderate-to-extreme drought category," he said. "You go back two years, you have precipitation deficits 15-to-25 inches below average. Then, you look at the southeastern corner, there's a little pocket of D-1--which is moderate drought--with precipitation deficits going back six months anywhere from 4-to-6 inches."
In terms of temperatures, Glisan says most of the region has trended slightly above normal--with periods of heat followed by stretches of cooler-than-normal temperatures. But, high temperatures in the 90s--even 100--return next week, exacerbating dry conditions in most of the region.
"When we do see those warm temperatures and lower relative humidities," said Glisan, "those can produce an atmosphere of demand. So, the atmosphere gets thirsty, and it will suck up any moisture it can find, whether it's top soil, subsoil or water vapor that's transpiring from corn and beans."
Driving around the state, Glisan says most of Iowa's crops are "looking relatively well" despite the continuing dryness. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Justin Glisan here: