(Des Moines) -- KMAland farmers are no doubt rejoicing over the precipitation the area's received in the past week.
Most of the region enters the fall months in need of moisture. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan summed up weather conditions with one word.
"Dry," said Glisan. "Looking back, we have 150 years of records in the state for precipitation and temperature. It's the 29th driest on record going back 150 years, especially in southern Iowa, where we saw the drought expand. We have the D-1 to D-2 category in southwestern Iowa. We've had some timely rainfall during that period, but overall, anywhere from 3 to 6 inches below average for most of the state, depending on where you are."
Glisan attributes part of the dryness to the third year of La Nina--which is the cold phase of El Nino. It's a sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific Ocean that shifts the jet stream over the United States, and impacts the region's weather patterns.
"When we go back to 1950," he said, "There's only been two times where we've seen three consecutive years of La Nina. So, that impacts where the storm pattern sets up over the Midwest, lending to drier conditions, but also warmer temperatures. Warmer temperatures combined with these drier conditions do help exacerbate longer-term precipitation deficits that we have going back to 2020."
Glisan says the continued dry weathers has had an adverse effect on soil moisture conditions heading into the harvest season.
"Of course, if we don't have precipitation," said Glisan, "we can't replenish subsoil moisture profiles as the crop expends that water through their physiological process--especially coin and beans. Corn and beans transpire lots of water, so they're using lots of that subsoil moisture going through May, June and July, and even in August."
In talking with field agronomists and farmers across the state, Glisan terms the expected harvest yields as "highly variable." While saying the lack of moisture has knocked down top line yields, Glisan says it's not all bad news.
"Given how dry it is," he said, "it's been surprising how good the crops have looked. I drove to Kansas City last week to do some field scouting through southern Iowa. Those stock ponds are near empty or dry, but the corn, it depends on where you're looking. It looks good in some pockets where it's really dry, then it looks bad in other pockets. So, it just depends on where you are, and where those precipitation deficits have started to stack up."
He adds trends are pointing toward increased precipitation in the fall. You can hear the full interview with Justin Glisan here: