(Des Moines) -- A proposed state constitutional amendment dealing with gun rights will appear on the Iowa ballot in 2022.
The State House and Senate both approved language for the proposed amendment for the second time, which makes the measure eligible to go to a statewide vote. Representative Steven Holt -- a Republican from Denison -- says Iowa is one of only six states that does not include the right to keep and bear arms in its state constitution.
“It is the Second Amendment in modern day language, born from the wisdom of experience,” said Holt. “For decades, progressives and those folks who -- in the instance of firearms -- placed the blame on an inanimate object instead of the person pulling the trigger have assaulted this fundamental right. An honest review of history and the meaning of the words used in the Second Amendment show that our founders believed the right to keep and bear arms was of great importance and was a fundamental right."
The proposed language says the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed and that the state reserves the right to be fundamental. The resolution would also require any gun restrictions to be subject to strict scrutiny in the courts. State Senator Dan Dawson -- a Republican from Council Bluffs and a law enforcement officer -- says the amendment is necessary to prevent future lawmakers or judges from infringing on firearms rights.
"What we are talking about here is trying to affirm a civil right and a Constitutional right," said Dawson. "We're not making a political point. If we were in different times, Second Amendment language might be appropriate, but we're not in other times. We have an army of lawyers out there and an army of advocacy groups that have launched an assault against the Constitution."
Democrats in both chambers proposed changes that would make the language mirror what is in the U.S. Constitution. Representative Wes Breckenridge -- a Democrat from Jasper County -- says he supports the Second Amendment and thinks that the founding fathers got it right. He says that language should suffice in Iowa.
"That amendment in the United States Constitution was ratified in 1791," said Breckenridge. "That amendment has also stood the test of time, court battles and stood strong to protect our rights to keep and bear arms."
State Senator Tony Bisignano -- a Democrat from Des Moines -- also proposed changing the amendment to mirror the federal language. He says Republicans are going too far with their proposal.
"The majority party chooses division and they choose extremism," said Bisignano. "This is an extreme proposal. And if it passes, we get to join the ranks of Louisiana, Alabama and Missouri. Wow. That's how we're striving in this chamber."
The resolution passed along party-line votes in both chambers. The process was required to restart in 2019 after a publishing error by the Secretary of State's Office made the measure ineligible for the ballot. The proposal will now appear on the general election ballot in 2022 for consideration by voters.