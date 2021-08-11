(Shenandoah) -- Hundreds of motorcyclists will wheel into Shenandoah later this month for a major event.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the Shenandoah Eagles Post #3849 request for a series of street closures associated with the State Eagle Riders Rally August 20th and 21st. Eagles Post Spokesman Mike Anderson says Shenandoah landed the event by outbidding other communities.
"Numerous states have riders for the Eagles," said Anderson. "We have to bid on where we're going to have them in the state. I put in a bid, and we got it. It's the second one we've had. The first one brought in just shy of 200 bikes, and three-quarters of those had two people riding on them. It brings people into Shenandoah."
Street closures August 20th include West Thomas Avenue from Elm to Maple streets and from Elm to West Thomas to the alley from 6-to-11 p.m. Additionally, West Thomas will be closed from Elm to Maple from 9 a.m. August 21st to 1 a.m. August 22nd. City officials say access will be provided to Great Western Bank.