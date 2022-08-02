(KMAland) -- Polls are now open across Missouri to decide party nominees ahead of the November general elections.
Polls opened this morning at 6 a.m. and will remain until 7 p.m. in Missouri for voters to decide on several contested races at the federal, state, and local government levels. Among those are over 20 candidates seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, filling the seat currently occupied by the retiring Roy Blunt. In a recent interview with KMA News, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton says primary voter turnout in her county typically ranges between 30-35%. However, with many contested races, Patton hopes there are strong numbers at the polls this year.
"You know, we have seen a lot of interest," said Patton, "just because there's so many candidates, and you have incumbents that are not running again in several cases. Also, obviously, there are incumbents that are that, you know, people might necessarily be looking to keep there. So, we've seen some interest."
Among the Republicans running for the U.S. Senate seat include former Governor Eric Greitens, State Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and Congressman Bill Long. Additionally, Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, the GOP incumbent for Missouri's 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House, faces four challengers -- Brandon Kleinmeyer, Dakota Shultz, John Dady, and Christopher Ryan.
While absentee deadlines for mail-in and in-person have passed, Patton says she expected a strong absentee voter turnout given the numbers back in mid-July.
"At the start of the absentee season," she said, "absentee voting starts six weeks before the actual election, we mail out to certain people who have signed up to be on our permanent absentee list. For whatever reason, they're incapable of getting out of the house now, or going to a polling precinct. So, those, I believe we mailed out about right around 170 of those back in June. At last count, the girls were saying we had received right around 100 of those back."
Other contested primary elections in KMAland include a three-person race in Missouri's 12th State Senate District GOP nomination, including Delus Johnson, J Eggleston, and Rusty Black, and five individuals are running for the Republican nomination for the 1st District State Representative spot -- Jasper Logan, Alan Bennett, Holly Kay Cronk, Michelle Horner, and Jeff Farnan. Additionally, in Holt County, three individuals seek the district one commissioner GOP nod -- Richard Luzier, Gregory Book, Richard E. Meyer, -- and in Atchison County, Brett Hurst and Sharleen Pritt-Bothwell face off for the Associate Circuit Judge position.