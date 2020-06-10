(Washington, D.C) — Federal and state officials from Iowa say additional unemployment benefits may be doing more harm than good in the economy.
The Senate Finance Committee — led by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley — held a hearing Tuesday the role of unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the CARES Act passed in Congress in March, the federal government added $600 per week to anyone receiving unemployment benefits through their state under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Grassley says the intent behind the extra benefit was noble, but it has missed its mark.
"One thing we've learned is how poorly targeted the additional $600 per week was," said Grassley. "As it appears, most recipients are being paid more on unemployment insurance than they were when working. This, of course, discourages people from returning to work or taking a new job, thus delaying the recovery."
Beth Townsend is director of Iowa Workforce Development — the agency responsible for administering unemployment in the state. Testifying before the committee, Townsend says her office has found that people are now making more on unemployment than they would working.
"A review of our claims shows that when our state benefits are combined with the FPUC benefit of $600 per week, 79% of Iowans who have received unemployment benefits since March 15th have earned more on unemployment than our average weekly wage," said Townsend. "This is not an issue of low wages in Iowa. It is the impact of the additional money."
Townsend says placing a flat rate for the FPUC program creates disparities throughout the country.
"$600 a week in benefits in Iowa goes much further than it does in states where the cost of living is significantly higher," said Townsend. "Please consider tying the availability of benefits to the state's unemployment rate, so that once a state falls below the rate the benefits end. Or consider a significantly reduced flat rate for a short period of time."
The House of Representatives has passed an extension to the FPUC benefits that would take the program through January. Grassley says he asked the Congressional Budget Office for an analysis of the extension. He says their estimate is that unemployment would go up in the second half of 2020 if the additional $600 per week was extended.
"That doesn't sound like a recipe for economic growth, especially given last week's jobs report, which shows people are returning to their jobs and that millions more expect to return soon," said Grassley.
Townsend pointed to the age of the technology many states use to administer unemployment benefits. She asked legislators to consider turnaround time with any program they implement.
"Regardless of the age of the UI system a state uses, these are all new programs that have to be developed and tested before claims can be paid," said Townsend. "Thus, time trying to implement a percentage of wages or maximum wages as a percentage of benefits received would require individual review of each claim. I would ask you to consider a benefit like a payroll tax holiday which would be easier to implement, would benefit everyone in the workforce including those who remained in the workforce throughout and would not run through the workforce system."
Aside from Townsend, Senators heard from Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, as well as other experts and business owners who are dealing with the unemployment system.