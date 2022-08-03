(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed the first probable case of Monkeypox in Pottawattamie County.
In a release from Pottawattamie County Public Health, the health agency says they are working with IDPH in conducting contact tracing and are communicating with local health partners to identify individuals at risk due to close contact with the patient while infectious. Health officials say individuals confirmed to have had direct contact are advised to monitor for symptoms and will be offered a vaccine series.
Symptoms include a flu-like illness including fever, fatigue, and enlarged lymph nodes followed by a characteristic rash. Health officials say symptoms typically develop within seven to 14 days of being exposed.
Pottawattamie County Public Health says Monkeypox is a viral infection that can spread through skin-to-skin contact, body fluids, or shared items, such as clothes or bedding, contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with the virus. The virus can also be spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact.
Individuals who are experiencing symptoms, particularly a rash or lesion, are strongly encouraged to consult with their healthcare provider.