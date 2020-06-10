(Des Moines) — Despite a dip in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaders in the Iowa Legislature say the state’s budget is in a good place.
Lawmakers returned to Des Moines last Wednesday to begin an expedited resumption of the 2020 session to finish a fiscal year 2021 budget and wrap up any other outstanding issues. The session was suspended in March due to the pandemic. The Revenue Estimating Conference — which sets the revenue projection the legislature must use for budgeting — held an emergency meeting at the end of May and predicted a $360 million drop from its previous estimate of revenue. During an appearance on Iowa Press on Iowa PBS last week, House Speaker Pat Grassley says the state’s cash reserves are in a good spot to weather the projected loss in revenue.
"The way we have budgeted -- House Republicans being in the majority for the last 10 years and now working with the Senate -- we have budgeted in a manner to leave ourselves the room that if something unforeseen, which this was never even on our radar as far as unforeseen usually it's just a blip in the revenue estimate, but this is something that's been extremely unforeseen," said Grassley. "We've budgeted in a way where your cash reserves are full, your rainy day funds are full, we've had a significant ending balance and we've done that for uncertainty."
Radio Iowa reports that House GOP leaders will propose a budget equal to the current year’s spending. Grassley says that is possible because the previous budget included a $500 million cushion.
"Unlike a lot of other states that are going to be pushed to the brink, yes this will be difficult to get through, but we can manage it," said Grassley. "We're still having some growth in the economy, so the news isn't all completely negative. We're trying to find the positives within in right now."
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver agrees the state is in a strong financial position.
"We feel it's important to continue the same practice that put us in a strong position, which is very conservative budgeting," said Whitver. "A lot of states are having massive cuts because they weren't conservative up front. We were and we are in a very strong position. We don't want to put us in a position where we have to come back in January because we overspent and start slashing budgets mid-year. If you're going to make cuts, the time to do it is before the year starts, not halfway through when contracts are signed and employees have contracts in place. We want to make those tough decisions now."
In early March, lawmakers agreed to a 2.3% increase in funding to the state’s K-12 schools for next school year. Whatever says that amount will remain untouched.
"When we make a commitment to our schools, we have funded it," said Whitver. "That wasn't always the case. Often, the legislature would say 'we'll give you $120 million' and then when it came to actually pay that bill, they would give them $80 million. That leaves our schools in a really tough position. The last four years, we've given hundreds of millions of dollars to schools. Every time we've promised it, we've actually followed through. We hope to do that same thing this year."
Lawmakers continue work in Des Moines to finish a budget before the next fiscal year begins July 1st. While the session was suspended, lawmakers gave Governor Kim Reynolds the authority to continue spending at current levels until a new budget could be formulated.