(Glenwood) -- State lawmakers are still debating how they will fund various transition costs associated with the upcoming closure of the Glenwood Resource Center.
Last month, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state would close the state-run facility that provides residential care for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the wake of a federal investigation into abuses by staff. This week, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee debated a funding bill for the Department of Health and Human Services. The House version of the bill -- which was passed prior to the closure announcement -- does not include any funding for transitioning residents to the state's other facility in Woodward or to community-based services. State Senator Mark Costello -- a Republican from Imogene -- chairs the HHS Appropriations Subcommittee. He says discussions are ongoing about how to fund the transition over the next two years.
"There is going to be a transition cost here," said Costello. "Community providers will need to be built up and strengthened. I believe there will be money in there for that, a substantial amount."
Additionally, state officials announced that current staff at GRC would be offered retention bonuses to stay through the closure before finding new jobs. Costello says how to fund those bonuses remains a point of contention between House and Senate members and the Governor's office.
"We also need to make sure that the Resource Center -- now that the announcement's been made -- that people still stay there until the clients can be transferred," said Costello. "So we're having to spend some money to keep people there, so they don't go off and find another job right away. We are trying to work that out and that's one of the issues is we're trying to make sure where that money is coming from. That's one of the issues we're still trying to clear up here."
The HHS budget is one of 10 departmental budgets that was passed in the House, but not in the Senate, causing this year's legislative session to go into overtime. Costello says there is a chance the GRC transition could be funded using some of the American Rescue Plan money allocated to the state from Congress.
"There are discussions as to how we can fund that," said Costello. "Whether it's through money that the governor has and she can use different ways or whether we can do it in the budget. That is one of the things we want to verify before this budget is finalized."
Senator Joe Bolkcom -- a Democrat from Iowa City -- cautioned against using ARPA funds for something he says should clearly be included in the budget. ARPA funds are used at the discretion of the governor and are not subject to budgeting from legislators. Bolkcom also worries that using temporary funds to pay for an ongoing issue could present challenges.
"There will be a time in the next two years that the American Rescue Plan money is not going to be there," said Bolkcom. "This committee is going to have to dig in and find the money. We're going to lose all this (Federal Medical Assistance Percentage) money in '25, Medicaid is going to bump in '25 and I think we're going to see the final deal have a lot of American Rescue Plan money supporting basic stuff that the state of Iowa should be supporting. We're going to get some of this out-of-state money to support Iowa stuff. I think the committee is setting itself up for a pretty substantial cliff in two years."
Following discussion, the committee approved the House version of the HHS budget along party lines with the understanding that it would be amended once Republican lawmakers in both chambers reach an agreement.