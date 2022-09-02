(KMAland) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials expect crowded waters this holiday weekend.
That's the message from Iowa DNR Boating Law Administrator and Education Coordinator Susan Stocker, who tells KMA News, as per usual, the state's bodies of water have been hotspots for weekend vacationers this summer, particularly throughout July. With sunny and warm weather projected over the next few days, Stocker says Labor Day weekend will likely be no exception to a large number of boaters and swimmers.
"We're expecting a lot of boaters to be heading out to our lakes, rivers, and streams, and to be on the waterways for the last known season that Iowa participates in for the summer," said Stocker.
But, with many individuals in and around the water, Stocker says that also means a need for increased awareness. With longer wait times anticipated on boat ramps, she says to take advantage and ensure you've prepared all the necessary safety equipment.
"You need an available lifejacket for every person on board and young people under the age of 13 have to wear the lifejacket when the boat is underway," Stocker explained. "And of course you need a fire extinguisher, and you need a horn or whistle, and you need a throwable device if your boat is 16 feet or longer."
Another easy way to avoid trouble, Stocker says, is to leave the alcohol at home or campsite and to be aware that the environmental factors on the water can enhance the effects of alcohol.
"The wind, the sun, the glare, and also the heat can enhance the effects of the alcohol and that hinders the operators or passengers," said Stocker. "And that hinders the operator or the passengers in having the ability to make necessary decisions. And people also need reminded that the same limit of .08 for when you're operating a vehicle under the influence applies to boating also."
Even with a large number of boaters this summer, Stocker says the number of incidents has remained around the average at 25, and a lower fatality rate with four so far this year.
Despite if you've been to a respective lake or stream earlier this year, Stocker says recent rainfalls in some areas of the state, or lack thereof in others, could have produced some change.
"If you've got areas that have got a lot of rain, you're going to have floating debris coming down the rivers and the lakes, and though you may see a small branch sticking out of the water you want to avoid, you don't realize it's attached to a 40-foot tree," said Stocker. "Or in areas across the state, and we have many of them, that didn't get any rain this last round or throughout the summer. So, what you're going to have is rock obstructions just underneath the water that can wreak havoc also."
Stocker recommends the boat operator and all those on board keep an extra eye out for other oncoming boats, debris, or swimmers in the water over the holiday weekend.