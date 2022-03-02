(Des Moines) -- Iowa agriculture officials are urging poultry producers to ramp up biosecurity measures following the confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
During a press briefing Wednesday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and State Veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand confirmed the virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Pottawattamie County. Naig says this is the first confirmed outbreak in the state since 2015. Kaisand says the outbreak was discovered in the flock consisting of less than 50 chickens and ducks. After searching through area producer's premise IDs, Kaisand says only three other backyard flocks are within 10 kilometers but says producers still need to remain vigilant.
"It's a viral disease affecting many bird species, and a key thing to remember--many species may not show signs of the disease, it can travel in wild birds and those wild birds don't appear sick," Kaisand explained. "So wild birds, migratory birds carry the disease and often times do not show any clinic signs, and that's why it's important to make sure that interaction between wild birds and commercial production, that division is maintained."
While saying the exact reason for the breakout is still under investigation, Kaisand says the most likely option right now is that it was transmitted through migratory birds. He adds all birds that were positive for the virus were depopulated.
Naig emphasizes producers at all levels of production need to ramp up their biosecurity measures.
"Limiting the traffic on and off of your poultry facilities, limiting visitors, controlling movements on and off a facility, maintaining a clean environment," Naig emphasized. "Again, these are things that apply to a backyard flock, a small backyard flock, or the very large commercial laying facilities or turkey facilities we have in the state. And, of course, it's something that has to happen every single day."
Naig says it is too early to tell if the outbreak will affect any of the poultry showcases during the county fair season, and as of right now, the state does not intend to delay or cancel any exhibitions.
While the virus poses little to no threat to humans, Kaisand advises producers to keep an eye out for any of the symptoms their birds may show.
"Coughing, sneezing, discharge from the nares, diarrhea, swelling of the eye lids, blue-tinged patchy areas around the visible skin, feather loss," Kaisand said. "And this one, decreased water consumption. Sometimes that's noted even before there's any other clinical signs."
Naig says the 2015 outbreak provided some much-needed biosecurity lessons and has helped prepare the state for another situation like this.
"We learned a lot about how to effectively clean up a site, you know to dispose of animals and all the materials that are around that operation," Naig said. "We've learned about how to investigate connections between sites and that work, and then of course to monitor and do surveillance around the affected site."
Naig says the state agriculture department will continue to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other state partners monitoring the situation.