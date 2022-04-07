(Glenwood) -- Iowa state officials have announced the Glenwood Resource Center will be closed in 2024.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds alongside Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, and House Speaker Pat Grassley announced Thursday that the state intends to close the southwest Iowa residential care center in 2024. Officials say over the next two years, GRC, which provides care and other services to Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will continue to provide care for its residents while working with guardians and families to transition them to community placements or the Woodward Resource Center. Additionally, the governor's office says the state will also assist staff in finding new career opportunities and with local government officials and community leaders to find alternative uses for the GRC campus.
The statement follows a two-part investigation launched in November 2019 by the Department of Justice into Iowa's state operated resource centers for the time period from 2017 to 2020, including serious allegations at the Glenwood center and the state's over-reliance on institutional settings for serving individuals with disabilities.
Despite some progress being made, state officials say significant challenges remain and expectations for services, workforce, and additional investment at GRC cannot be attained or sustained long term. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will be on-site beginning Thursday to meet with guardians, family members, and staff, and will provide updates and critical information as work progresses.