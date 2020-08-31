(Des Moines) -- A state panel has rejected two objections to rapper Kanye West appearing on the presidential ballot in Iowa.
The State Objection Panel -- which consists of Secretary of State Paul Pate, Attorney General Tom Miller and State Auditor Rob Sand -- heard two objections to nomination papers filed by West to appear on the ballot in Iowa. Brad Schroeder is an attorney for the group filling the objection. He says the group believes West violated the law by registering as a candidate unaffiliated with a political party while being a registered member of the Republican Party.
"Mr. West indicated in his nominating papers, in his affidavit of candidacy and in the actual petition documents in which all the signatures were gathered, that he was not affiliated with any political party when, in fact, throughout that time he was a registered Republican in his home state in Wyoming," said Schroeder.
Attorney Nick Mauro spoke for the West Campaign, saying Iowa law doesn't require that unaffiliated candidates disclose their political affiliations in a general election. In fact, he says it forbids it.
"Neither Chapter 45 -- which governs Mr. West's nomination papers -- nor the Secretary of State's published guidance allowed Mr. West to identify his party affiliation with the Republican Party on his affidavit of candidacy," said Mauro. "Had he done so, Mr. West's papers would have likely been rejected. Neither Chapter 45 nor the Secretary of State's published guidance to candidates allowed Mr. West to identify his party affiliation with the Republican Party on his nomination petitions. Had he done so, that would have likely resulted in those documents being rejected."
Attorney General Tom Miller says he believes the board's objective is to allow people on the ballot unless something blatant is wrong.
"People that have followed this panel know that the panel very much tries to err on the side of allowing people to be on the ballot for important policy and Constitutional reasons," said Miller. "We want people to be able to run. We want voters to be able to choose from a large group. That's been the spirit and the emphasis that we've operated under."
Secretary of State Paul Pate said the argument that West is required to disclose his party affiliation applies only to a closed primary election. State Auditor Rob Sand says he favors allowing access to the ballot for candidates.
"While I can appreciate the nature of the objections, I think our job -- our legal standard -- on questions is to resolve them in favor of ballot access," said Sand. "That's why I made the motion that I did and while I'll support to deny the objection."
The second challenge dismissed by the panel dealt with 19 signatures that were contested. The panel rejected that challenge, because West would still have more than enough signatures if the 19 were invalidated. The panel was also slated to hear a challenge to Libertarian candidate Bryan Jack Holder appearing on the ballot for the Third Congressional District. That challenge was withdrawn shortly before the meeting.