(KMAland) -- The Iowa State Patrol plans to have an extra presence on the roadways and in the skies this weekend in southwest Iowa.
Troopers are conducting special ground and aerial enforcements in conjunction with the holiday weekend, hoping to curb the amount of aggressive driving. Trooper Ryan DeVault is public resource officer with the Patrol's District 3. He says troopers will be out in full force on Highways 59, 71 and 25 through the day Friday.
"Folks might see an extra State Patrol presence out on those roadways," said DeVault. "We're trying to do our part because of the number of accidents that happen out on these rural highways. Not everything just happens up on the interstates."
Additionally, the patrol has special aerial patrols planned for Interstates 29 and 80 over the weekend.
"Our State Patrol aircraft will be up in the air looking for speeding cars, people that are following too close to other vehicles in front of them, aggressive driving and those sorts of violations that we'll be enforcing from the aircraft from up above," said DeVault. "They work with our ground troopers that are working with that aircraft."
The extra patrols are meant to help slow down the amount of fatalities occurring on Iowa roadways. Last year, the patrol reported eight traffic deaths over the Fourth of July weekend. DeVault says so far this year, 52% of traffic fatalities in Iowa have been from drivers or passengers not wearing their seatbelts.
"It's been a law for quite some time now," said DeVault. "I think statistics will show that the likelihood of surviving some of these crashes is greatly improved if you're putting on your seatbelt. The number one thing this weekend is just take that extra second to make sure to get that seatbelt buckled up."
In addition to seatbelt use, DeVault encourages motorists to allow plenty of extra time for travel with extra traffic on the roadways.
"On holiday weekends, the roadways are going to be a lot busier with a lot more traffic volume," said DeVault. "We also have Iowa road construction. You definitely have to give yourself extra time to get to and from because of those things. Once you're out there, increase that following distance. Give yourself an option that if, for some reason, the car in front of you brakes that you're able to get yourself stopped before we have some type of a chain-reaction accident."
Additionally, the patrol encourages the use of a designated driver if your plans include alcohol.