(Council Bluffs) -- With significant road construction work in and around Pottawattamie County, speeding in construction zones has become a concern for area law enforcement.
On August 24 and 25, The Iowa State Patrol, in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Patrol's Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit, conducted a project primarily focused on Interstate 29 at the 53-mile marker near 9th Avenue in Council Bluffs in the reduced speed construction zone. Ryan Devault is the public resource officer with the Patrol's Council Bluffs Office. While excessive speeding, in general, has become an issue over the past year, Devault says construction zones, at least this summer, have been no exception to higher rates of speed.
"Some the things we have seen throughout the summer is an increase, especially on that Friday evening or afternoon and then on Sundays and some throughout the weekend there that (traffic) volume is high in those areas," said Devault. "What were seeing is people just coming into those areas just entirely to fast and some people not even realizing they had driven by a couple 'reduced-speed' warning signs ahead."
During the project last week, which observed a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit, Devault says they saw a top speed of 86 mph. He says the project came after Council Bluffs police began seeing an increase in accidents in the construction zone -- which has been in place for nearly a year. The location also includes several stop lights, which Devault says is not a good combination with excessive speeding.
Ultimately, he says officers performed over 300 traffic stops in the two days.
"277 speed citations were written, there were 12 seatbelt citations, one narcotics arrest and wanted person apprehended, and 197 written warnings," Devault explained. "Then our commercial motor vehicle or MCSAP Unit with the Iowa State Patrol conducted 90 commercial motor vehicle inspections, and those resulted in 20 out of service violations."
While fines double in a construction zone, Devault says law enforcement treated the zone as a regular 35 mph speed limit during the project to allow for more of an educational opportunity on the dangers of speeding around an active construction zone.
"Those construction workers are out there doing a job just like any of us are and they want to get home to their families," Devault said. "The other thing to remember in those areas is there is constantly heavy construction equipment that's moving around or going in and out of those areas. You may see some large gravel trucks and things such as that -- cement trucks."
Devault says fines for speeding 25 mph or more over the speed limit in those construction zones -- which officers observed during the project -- can be anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500.