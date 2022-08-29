(Council Bluffs) -- Motorists are advised to keep an extra eye on the road, buckle up, and plan ahead for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
That's the message from the Iowa State Patrol, who will be out in extra numbers over the holiday weekend watching for all possible traffic violations. Trooper Ryan Devault is the public resource officer with the patrol's Council Bluffs Office. Devault says officers won't be the only ones out in large numbers, as travelers hope to get in what is typically viewed as the final summer vacation.
"You know a lot of boats on the water and swimming if the weather cooperates," said Devault. "And we expect, just like any other holiday, an increase in the number of vehicles out on Iowa roadways going to and from as long as people's schedule allow it. To kind of get that last 'big hurrah' in for a holiday before the fall season kicks in."
But, with the holiday weekend also comes an increase in incidents involving impaired driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the 2020 Labor Day holiday period, there were 530 crashes nationwide, 46% of which involved drunk driving.
Thus, Devault encourages motorists to plan ahead.
"You obviously know that you're going to those events and that you may be drinking alcohol," he said, "so, plan ahead and make sure you have a sober driver or use one of the Uber or Lyft systems that are in place that you can get you home safely. Then worry about getting your vehicle the next day or another day."
The NHTSA's high-enforcement Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign kicked off earlier this month and will run through September 5.
Additionally, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation, nearly 42% of the 215 fatalities on Iowa's roadways this year as of Monday, were not using a seatbelt. Devault adds seatbelt usage continues to be an issue that the patrol has been enforcing and educating motorists of the possible dangers.
"Especially in the backseat -- it may not be law yet here in Iowa -- but understand that if you are ejected from a vehicle that can happen in the front or a back seat," said Devault. "In that particular instance, it's just going to save your life and decrease your chances of suffering fatal injuries if you are involved in some type of possible rollover crash where ejection may take place."
Thus, Devault says motorists can expect a high number of troopers and other law enforcement out on Iowa's roadways throughout and just after the Labor Day holiday weekend.