(Council Bluffs) -- As the unofficial '4/20' holiday rolls around, law enforcement agencies across the state are cracking down on impaired driving.
In recognition of April 20, which has become known as an "unofficial holiday" for smoking marijuana, efforts by the Iowa State Patrol began yesterday with increased patrols hoping to crack down on drug-impaired or any impaired driving on Iowa's roadways. Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault says the initiative comes as impaired driving incidents are on the rise.
"Just the number of impaired drivers that are impaired by some sort of a drug other than just alcohol," said Devault. "Impaired driving is not just associated with alcohol, it can anything from illegal and illicit drugs to prescription drugs. So, we're just trying to put an extra emphasis out there on trying to get those impaired drivers off the road."
According to the Patrol, the extra enforcement, which comes on the heels of "Distracted Driving Week" last week, will run through Friday.
While drunk driving may be the most well-known form of impaired driving, Devault says potential charges associated with drug-impaired driving would still follow the state's Operating While Intoxicated laws, including a license suspension upon a first offense.
"You're looking at a six month suspension or revocation of your driver's license, and then you know obviously along with some hefty attorney fees and those sorts of things," said Devault. "It's really all encompassed together under Iowa's Operating While Intoxicated law so if you were to be stopped and let's say you refuse any of those things, once those court proceedings happen, you could possibly lose your license up to a year."
Devault says the Patrol has also been utilizing drug recognition experts to further test what substances impaired drivers use outside of alcohol.
Devault says a straightforward step can be taken to avoid impaired driving, both during the unique holiday and any time of year.
"You know if you're going to go out and partake in those activities as far as drinking alcohol or you're doing some other type of drugs, don't get behind the wheel of a car and stay where you're at," said Devault. "It's not worth your life, somebody else's life, or you know potentially going to prison for an extended amount of time because of those charges."
The initiative also comes in connection with reducing traffic fatalities on Iowa's roadways. Devault says the Patrol has a similar goal of keeping the number below 300 for 2022, but as of Wednesday, the state sits at 74 fatalities--up 12 from last year. The Iowa Department of Transportation reports 355 traffic fatalities in the state for 2021.