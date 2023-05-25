(Council Bluffs) -- State law enforcement officials are urging caution and patience for motorists this Memorial Day weekend.
That's the message from Iowa State Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News extra enforcement and education measures are in effect throughout the holiday weekend. Devault says they are particularly urging drivers to slow down, buckle up, and drive sober or find a designated driver due to the often significant uptick expected in travelers on Iowa's roadways beginning Friday and going throughout the weekend.
"We expect to see a good number of Iowans and even out of state motorists that'll be hitting the roads for the extended holiday weekend that gives people three days to go enjoy and spend time with family and friends -- so we definitely expect to see an uptick in the amount of traffic out there," said Devault. "AAA is estimating that nationwide there will be about 34 million people that are on the roads this holiday season."
Particularly, Devault says motorists should plan ahead and give themselves plenty of time on the road to reduce the chances for driver error -- which he adds contributes to nearly 94% of accidents in Iowa. Additionally, he says the advice for caution has become increasingly crucial for teenage drivers during the roughly 100-day summer period from Memorial Day to Labor Day and urges parents to ensure their child travels safely.
"Obviously kids are getting out of school and people are traveling for holidays and vacations," he said. "We did see about 30% of the deaths in that 100 days were involving teen drivers. So, they're getting out and being on the roads a little bit more than what they normally would."
In 2022, Devault says there were nine traffic fatalities in Iowa over the holiday weekend with none involving alcohol. So far, in 2023, of the 122 traffic fatalities in Iowa, over 50% have involved an individual not wearing a seatbelt. That's why the patrol is also participating in the nationwide "Click it or Ticket" campaign running through June 4. Calling the percentage "alarming," Devault says buckling up can often be life-saving.
"We kind of saw the same trend last year, and in 2022 of all of our fatalities, we saw about 55% of those not wearing a seatbelt," Devault emphasized. "So, most people talk about habits and forming good habits and something as simple as taking a couple seconds to throw that seatbelt on could save your life. Because, 83% of those that are ejected during a car crash or leave that vehicle result in death."
Additionally, summertime in Iowa brings road construction season. Thus, Devault also urges motorists to focus on the road and watch for signage indicating any road work.
"If you start to see those brake lights light up ahead of you and multiple of them, start preparing to slow yourself down, get that cruise control off, and be ready because sometimes (traffic) comes to a stop really fast," said Devault. "We're seeing rear-end collisions that occur in and around those construction zones when traffic is going from two lanes down to one lane, and even with the volume of traffic alone that traffic backs up quite quickly."
Devault says motorists can expect to see troopers and other law enforcement out in more significant numbers this holiday weekend in the hopes of ensuring everyone arrives alive.