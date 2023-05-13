(Treynor) -- Political figures from across Iowa gathered in Treynor Saturday night for a unique event.
That's because the Southwest Iowa Legislative Dinner was held at the Palace Event Center, featuring several KMAland state legislatures, state officeholders, and federal lawmaker representatives. East Mills High School Junior Jack Sayers coordinated the event, which also served as a fundraiser for a scholarship for future legislative pages from southwest Iowa. As a student, Sayers has served as a page in the office of House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl. Sayers says the scholarship will help pay off the financial burden for students, including food, housing, and transportation while living in Des Moines as a page, who may not otherwise have the opportunity.
"The money that we raise from this event is going to go towards students who care about their state and who care about their region," said Sayers. "Hopefully, with this money, they'll go on to become experienced, knowledgeable, and compassionate leaders for our region for decades to come."
He added the idea of creating the scholarship stuck with him after seeing that he was the only legislative page from the immediate 13-county region in southwest Iowa. Sayers says he hopes future high school students can experience what he called a life-changing opportunity.
"Being able to see how our government works, meeting the individuals who decide the direction for our state, and actually understanding what the legislature does was an amazing opportunity," he said. "It taught me important life lessons that I will never forget."
Among the state lawmakers at the weekend event was State Representative David Sieck. Highlighting the possibilities the page program can create, Sieck recalled when he first met State Representative Devon Wood, who came to the statehouse as a page during his first year in the Iowa House.
"I had the pleasure of working with Devon and meeting her parents, and I became very good friends with Devon and her parents," said Sieck. "Devon worked with Representatives (Mary Ann) Hanusa and Clel Baudler -- at one time she did two legislatures at once. She did a fabulous job, had the passion -- just like Jack does -- and became a state legislature."
The legislative page program also has a personal connection for State Senator Mark Costello, who added his daughter was a page for him two years ago. Not only do the pages engage with students of similar interests, but Costello also adds they will often get to sit in on the multitude of debates held throughout a legislative session.
"I think they do over the time listen to debates, learn and grow in their knowledge and understanding of where everybody's at," said Costello. "They do things like getting the bills set out for us each morning and then when someone would say 'hand this out,' they bring them all around."
Individuals from both sides of the political spectrum attended Saturday, including State Auditor Rob Sand -- the lone Democrat to hold a statewide office. Sand applauded Sayers for welcoming different perspectives into the event, which he adds plays a critical role in his office, including when he hired independents and Republicans as his deputies in the auditor's office.
"I think it's good for me to work with people who don't automatically think about things the exact same way that I do," said Sand. "I think it's important when we have senior meetings in the Auditor's Office, that nobody asks the question, 'how will this impact the party.' Why would we want to ask that question? If everybody belongs to a different one, then no one's going to think to even say it. So, we don't even have to worry about it getting asked in the first place."
Sayers added that nearly $6,000 had already been donated to the scholarship even before the event began. Other legislatures in attendance included State Senator Tom Shipley, State Representative Josh Turek, State Representative Sami Scheetz, and Jonathan Bladt, the Regional Field Director in Council Bluffs for U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley.