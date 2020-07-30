(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is outlining new guidance for how schools should handle positive cases of COVID-19 when students return this fall.
Each school in the state was required to submit a Return to Learn Plan to the Department of Education by July 1st. Many districts have continued to modify and adapt their document to changing information and guidance from the state. Reynolds says the plans are rooted in safety, flexibility and parental control.
"This plan starts with the foundation of in-person learning in alignment with Iowa statute requiring that 50% of instruction time occurs in the classroom and prioritizes core subjects," said Reynolds. "Schools have flexibility to meet that and other options if public health circumstances occur making it an unattainable goal for them."
Aside from providing education, Reynolds says in-person education serves a larger purpose for children.
"As the CDC stated, schools are an important part of the infrastructure of our communities," said Reynolds. "They provide a safe, supporting, learning environment for students. They employ teachers and other staff. And they enable parents, guardians and caregivers to work."
Part of the state's plan would allow school districts to apply for a waiver to move to online-only instruction for a period of 14 days, should public health conditions warrant. The districts would then be required to reapply for additional extensions.
“We need to keep our next generation learning, growing and preparing for a bright future and online learning is an essential component of that, but it can’t make up for the critical role our schools play in the development of social and emotional skills that our children rely on,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds pointed to the achievement gap that could be widened by prolonged online learning. She says underprivileged students often lack access to high speed internet or devices necessary to complete coursework. Schools will be required to identify close contacts of any student or staff who tests positive for COVID-19 and provide that list to their local public health department who can continue the case investigation.
"After six months of the pandemic, there's also mounting research that shows children are less likely to transmit and contract COVID-19," said Reynolds. "According to the CDC, among nearly 150,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. between February 12th and April 2nd, only about 2,500 -- or 1.7% --were in children."
Guidance from the state says in order to request online-only learning for two weeks, a district must show that the county they are in has a high positivity rate and that they have 10% or more of their students absent.