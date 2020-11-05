(Hastings) -- Irregularities regarding the city of Hasting's finances were the subject of a recent state probe.
State Auditor Rob Sand Thursday released a report on a special investigation of the city from December 1st, 2018 through May 31st, 2020. City officials requested the investigation as a result of concerns regarding certain financial transactions processed by former City Clerk Darren Gray. Sand reported the investigation identified more than $8,400 of improper disbursements and more than $3,400 of unsupported disbursements. The improper disbursements identified include more than $4,800 of unauthorized payroll to Gray, and the related city share of the payroll costs. Also disclosed were more than $1,700 of improper disbursements to Gray, and around $1,600 of late fees and interest. The report also noted about $1,900 of payments to Gray's wife, for training she provided to him.
The complete report is published here: