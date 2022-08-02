(KMAland) – A veteran of the Missouri State House has won the GOP Primary race for a State Senate seat representing a large chunk of northwest Missouri.
Rusty Black – a Republican from Chillicothe – pulled away for a comfortable primary win over two other challengers for the seat, which is being vacated by Dan Hegeman – who is term-limited. Black garnered just under 65% of the vote to advance to November’s General Election against Democrat Michael Baumli, who was unchallenged for his party’s nomination. In a previous interview with KMA News, Black said he decided to run for the State Senate seat when new maps drawn this spring placed his home county back with the rest of northwest Missouri.
"I think my background as an ag educator is apparent and serving on these different commodity agricultural groups match this district as close as anybody does," said Black. "I'm looking forward to an opportunity to represent the northwest senatorial district."
First elected to the State House in 2016, Black is a retired ag teacher, working in both the Nodaway-Holt and Chillcothe School Districts. He says state senators must be well-versed in a wider range of issues than state representatives, because there are less senators to get work done in Jefferson City.
"I'm interested in the appropriations process," said Black. "As an ag teacher, that was important to me. We built a large complex and handled quite a bit of money through a small high school ag program. Good or bad, it took money to be able to do those things and trying to control that and make sure it was used wisely was something I was very interested in. I will continue that focus if I end up being a state senator. I want to be involved in -- on the State Senate side instead of a budget committee it's called appropriations -- so that will be my goal to be active on that committee."
Black says he is also interested in all ag-related issues, as well as mental health for veterans. Black says his own son struggled with mental health after military service and he had to go to Texas to find the help he needed.
"Is it because we have winters, and the propane is too high to build facilities here and do it or are there statutes and rules that keep people from doing it?" said Black. "I don't really believe it's money from the state government. I really believe there's other things that get in the way of other people trying to open that. I would like to be able to have an impact on that. I know that may sound a little bit greedy like I'm worried about myself, but I've had a couple students commit suicide after the military. I do think we can do better than what we're doing now. I think the state government can help play a role in that. A lot of it is federal, but I do believe the state can play some role."
In other area legislative races, Jeff Farnan won the Republican Primary for the Missouri House’s 1st District, which includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Gentry counties. Farnan got 47% of the vote to win a five-person race. He will face Jess Piper, who was unchallenged for the Democratic nomination.