(Lenox) -- An initial state report of over $900,000 in fines against a Taylor County care facility has been revised to reflect an actual penalty roughly 8% of that.
Last week, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals’ website indicated that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had imposed a set of daily fines against the Lenox Care Center last October, with the fines continuing to accrue at a rate of $360 per day. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, as of Friday, DIA reported the total daily fines amounted to $909,600. However, by Monday afternoon, the website had been revised to show that CMS had fined the care center only $75,285.
According to reports, a public relations official for the nursing home’s owner said Tuesday that company officials had contacted DIA on Monday and were told the agency’s database of state and federal fines was in error and that the state agency had incorrectly reported the fine that had been imposed against the center.
The fine stems from state inspector's findings that a resident was physically abused in the home in August. According to workers at the home, the female victim had a tendency to wander and was trying to leave the facility the evening of August 20th. When the resident failed to respond to a registered nurse's command, she was forcefully yanked back through an exit door back into a common area used by residents. According to workers at the home, the women fell to the floor and the nurse took away her walker, left the area, and then returned with a dining room chair. After the woman pulled herself up from the floor, workers say the nurse grabbed her by the shoulders and forcibly "slammed" her into the chair.
In response to the incident, the state proposed $10,000 in fines that were held in suspension while CMS determined what action to take at the federal level. CMS then imposed two separate daily fines – one for $13,695 and one for $360 — for each day the facility remained out of compliance with federal regulations.
In a public statement, officials with Arboreta Healthcare, which also operates 20 other care centers in Iowa, called the incident "unacceptable," and say the facility self reported the incident to the DIA and an investigation followed. They add administration and staff have received supplemental training on how to handle these types of situations, and the staff member involved was terminated and is no longer an employee of Arboreta Healthcare.