(Council Bluffs) -- An Iowa State Patrol trooper was injured while investigating an accident in Pottawattamie County early Tuesday morning.
The patrol says 30-year-old Adrian Long was taken by law enforcement to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital following the accident on southbound Interstate 29 near the 68 mile marker shortly after 1 a.m. Authorities say Long's vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Charger, was parked on the outside shoulder of I-29 with its emergency lights on assisting with a previous accident when a 2006 Honda Civic driven by 29-year-old Elizabeth Braun of Omaha slid on the ice-covered roadway and struck a cable barrier. Another southbound vehicle, a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by 27-year-old Cha'ron Thompson of Omaha, struck the rear of Braun's vehicle, spun across both lanes and struck Long's vehicle, which then entered the west ditch.
Braun, Thompson and a passenger in his vehicle, 21-year-old Dallas Thompson of Omaha, were taken via ambulance to Nebraska Medicine.