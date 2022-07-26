(Washington) -- Last year's ambush killing of an Iowa law enforcement officer was the focal point of a U.S. Senate hearing on officer safety Wednesday morning.
Members of the Senate's Judiciary Committee heard gripping testimony from a witness to the murder of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. A 27-year patrol veteran, Smith was killed during a standoff with a suspect at a Grundy Center home on April 9, 2021. Zachery Andersen was a Grundy County sheriff's deputy joining other officers in responding to the situation, in which the suspect, 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang, barricaded himself inside his home. After first sending in a K-9 officer, Andersen says Smith, the leader of the patrol's tactical team, entered the residence.
"The suspect ambushed us when the next door opened. He was waiting for us with a shotgun," said Andersen, fighting back tears. "He fired two shots, striking and killing Sergeant Smith. The suspect retreated into his home. I remember shouts, 'Jim, Jim!'"
As members of the patrol's tactical team removed Smith from the garage, Lang began taunting officers trapped in the basement. The standoff continued for several hours before Lang was taken into custody. Lang was found guilty in May of 1st degree murder, attempted murder and assault on a peace officer. He faces a mandatory life sentence without parole upon sentencing. Andersen, who is now a Cedar Falls police officer, says the events of that evening will stay with him the rest of his life. While saying he's okay, other officers involved in similar incidents are not.
"What is being done to support us after a major incident like this?" asked Andersen. "We need to prioritize resources for officers, have people to talk to, hold debriefings and trainings. Not all officers will get the support they need, so there needs to be steps in place so they don't fall through the cracks."
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the committee's ranking Republican, cited statistics demonstrating the growing number of attacks on law enforcement officers across the country. FBI data indicates 73 law enforcement officers were killed in the U.S. in 2021--an increase from 46 a year earlier, and the most number of officers killed since the 9/11 attacks of 2001.
"Every death of an officer killed in the line of duty ought to be considered a tragedy," said Grassley. "It's a tragedy for the officer who sacrificed his or her life. It's a tragedy for families and friends left behind. It's a tragedy for the community that lost a public servant, and it's a tragedy for all of us who rely on brave men and women to keep us safe."
Grassley called on Congress to pass his bill addressing increased acts of violence against officers. Among other things, the bill would require federal law enforcement officials to collect data on the number of ambush attacks committed against officers.