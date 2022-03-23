(Clarinda) -- Civil defense sirens sounded across KMAland Wednesday morning--signaling the beginning of another severe storm season.
Emergency officials in Iowa and Nebraska staged the annual tornado drill as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. During the drill, residents were urged to review their safety plans in case of a tornado or severe storm. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says the drill is a good opportunity for schools to review their severe weather procedures.
"Everybody's got to have a plan put in place," said Grebert. "Everybody can remember back when they were in schools how they did the tornado drills, and how you went into the hallways and covered your head, and all that stuff. We know that schools are working hard with those. We, as emergency management, work with each of the school systems in the county's districts, and work to put their drills put together."
Grebert says most nursing homes and businesses have tornado safety plans.
"Even department stores and office buildings, they should have a plan put in place for their employees and customers--whoever's in their buildings--to take care of them, also," he said. "We're just trying to get the word out to everybody to have it your forefront to think what you would do, and have a plan put in place to know what you would do."
Preparations for another storm season actually began in Page County earlier this month, as refresher courses were held for members of the county's spotting network in Shenandoah and Clarinda. Grebert says the volunteer spotting team is vital to keeping track of storm activity. Wednesday's drill followed on the heels of the December derecho and the deadly March 5th tornadoes in Iowa, plus this week's tornadic outbreak in the southeastern U.S. Destructive twisters roared through parts of Texas Monday night, and Louisiana the following evening.