(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are pleased with the outcome of the county's budget process for next fiscal year.
Following a public hearing Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved the county's budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1st of this year. Under the budget, the county's major tax levies stay at approximately the same level as the current fiscal year. Supervisors Vice Chair Randy Hickey tells KMA News the board is pleased to maintain the status quo on tax levies.
"All levies stay the same as last year," said Hickey. "That worked out good for us--even with the pandemic, and everything. It ended up better than we thought, so we could keep all the levies the same."
As part of the budget, the supervisors approved 5% salary increases for not only the county's elected officials, but all county employees.
"After we really looked at the budget, it looked better," he said. "In the years past, they've only gotten like 1% or one-and-a-half. We felt like if we could, we'd like to make it up to employees, and stuff, and help them out a little bit. And, it looked out that by looking at our budgets and stuff, that we could do it."
Hickey lauded the county's department heads for their assistance in budget preparations.
"The department heads came in, and they worked things out," said Hickey. "They understood that on their budgets, they were really conservative on it. So, it helped us. All the department heads and everybody, they did their due diligence. They did what they had to do."
For the current fiscal year, the general basic levy is approximately $3.75 per thousand dollars valuation, the general supplemental levy is at $2.20 per thousand, and the rural basic levy at $3.30 per thousand.