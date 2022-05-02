(Clarinda) -- Page County Naturalist Charly Stevens has recently been recognized for her efforts to promote urban forestry.
Stevens was named as an Outstanding Professional in Urban Forestry by the Iowa Urban Tree Council. The award honors those whose efforts excel in preserving, protecting, expanding, and improving urban forest resources. Stevens was recognized at the 31 Annual Urban Forestry Awards Ceremony held in Ankeny on April 12. Stevens says she was overcome after finding out that she'd been nominated and officially won.
"When the District Forester, Lindsey Barney, told me that she had done that I about cried," said Stevens. "Then when I got the official notice from the Urban Forestry Council, then it was like it hit home. It was very unexpected, but it was very nice."
Stevens has been doing conservation work in the Page County area for nearly 36 years. She also works with the Clarinda tree board and Clarinda Trees Forever. She says that they're always trying to find ways to promote tree conservation to others.
"With Clarinda Trees Forever, it's our annual Arbor Day celebrations that we always do because we try to involve elementary students," said Stevens. "Then we also have done a couple large-scale tree distributions. So both of those are big projects for us, and we hope to continue to do those on an annual basis."
Recently Stevens has done work with Clarinda homeowners in remediating the emerald ash borer, tree plantings at Rapp Park, and a tree distribution with the Arbor Day Foundation Community Recover Grant. Stevens says the city will also soon be rotating out trees that interfere with Clarinda business storefronts with younger ones.
You can hear the full interview with Stevens here: