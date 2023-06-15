(Clarinda) -- Action on the proposed replacement of the Page County Courthouse's boilers remains at a standstill.
At its regular meeting Thursday evening, the county's board of supervisors took no action on the purchase of two new boilers and control systems. Supervisor Judy Clark motioned to use the county's American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover Siemen's quote of $208,173, but the motion died for lack of second. Making a plea for the new boilers' purchases, Clark says the existing boilers were installed before the December, 1991 fire that destroyed the courthouse--and run the risk of failing.
"As of last winter, and probably before, the boilers would not work with only one," said Clark. "They will not heat the building. Boilers call for a 180-degree boiler temperature to heat the building. If it's 30 degrees outside, the water temperature only reached 125 degrees--running both boilers. It's not enough.
"At last year's inspection, the boilers failed because they are no longer up to fire code. While still toward the end of their life, they have the probability of unplanned failure," she added.
Clark says the county's ARPA committee felt the boiler replacement fell within the funding's original purposes for "investment into critical infrastructure that can be targeted for strategically important longterm assets that provide benefits for many years." She says Siemen's price is only good until July 1st.
"It's June 15th," said Clark. "We have July 1st to make a decision, and the sooner we make a decision, the better. It's been on the table for months. I kept bringing it up time, after time, after time, and you kept coming up with different excuses--you've talked to so-and-so, and so-and-so.
"This is a building that is not a school building, or a hospital building. This is a courthouse--it's three floors. It's a huge building. It's a historic building. Do we want to take the chance of major damage if the boilers go bad, and the pipes freeze?" she added.
Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes argued that ARPA guidelines have been changed, and he reiterated his desire for that funding to be used for fixing county roads. Holmes also wants to examine whether the county's local option sales tax funding is available for the boilers, and suggested money budgeted for courthouse maintenance could also be used.
"I don't think we know where the money comes from tonight," said Holmes. "If this ARPA money can be used on roads, I want to go to the roads. If we can get the money from somewhere else, we'll move, because things have to go into categories. Sales tax money, you can't use on roads--it doesn't work like that. It has to go exactly into the categories they're designated in. So, we need to see how much is sitting there that can be spent on the courthouse."
Supervisor Todd Maher declined to second Clark's motion, saying he wanted all the facts laid out before taking a vote.
"I would like to see what money is available to be spent, and figure out how we can supplement it," said Maher. "And, not take it off the radar. I think it's important. We need to do something before something bad happens, because you sure don't want to be the person who's sitting here before something bad happens."
Earlier, the board took no action on Page County Conservation's proposal to use ARPA money for tree removal from Pierce Creek Dam. Holmes again stated he's waiting for information from the Iowa State Association of Counties as to whether the COVID relied dollars could be used for road repairs. Thursday night's meeting--which lasted nearly 2 1/2 hours--again featured considerable discussion on how the supervisor's meeting minutes are recorded and published.