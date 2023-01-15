(KMAland) -- Open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act ends on Jan. 15 at midnight ET.
The federal government reports nearly 16 million Americans have signed up since Nov. 1, with more than 3 million new enrollees.
In Nebraska, the nonprofit Health Center Association of Nebraska's certified application counselors and navigators have helped more than 20,000 Nebraskans enroll so far.
Amy Behnke, CEO of the association, encouraged everyone to apply, even if they are unsure they will qualify for a tax credit subsidy to help pay their monthly premiums.
"Right now, with the way the marketplace plans are going, almost four out of every five consumers should be able to find plans that are incredibly affordable, even as little at $10 a month for a plan," Behnke pointed out.
The Internal Revenue Service has fixed what is known as the "family glitch" for 2023, which means many families who might not have qualified for subsidies in the past may qualify this year.
People currently enrolled and up-to-date on their payments do not have to reapply, but anyone who wants to change their insurance plan must do so by Jan. 15. Free application assistance is available online at howtogetcare.org.
Nebraskans can choose between four carriers this year: Ambetter, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Medica and Oscar Health.
Sarah Maresh, health care access program director at Nebraska Appleseed, said when people have health insurance, they are more likely to get the care they need.
"Whether that be preventative care, like going to the doctor to get those regular screenings or treatments, or going to the doctor when they're sick," Maresh explained. "We encourage folks to get the coverage they need to stay healthy, and having that in place is a great way to start your new year."
New enrollees under the Affordable Care Act will have their coverage start on Feb. 1, but Behnke stressed the application must be completed by the end of open enrollment on Jan. 15, and offered some advice to procrastinators.
"As we get closer to the deadline, we know -- as with technology -- not everything is guaranteed, and so you hate perhaps to have somebody wait to the last minute and have a website crash or freeze, or something like that," Behnke emphasized. "We always encourage people to apply sooner rather than later."