(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate a stolen vehicle.
The police department says just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, officers were notified of a potential stolen vehicle taken from a residence at 111 West Walnut Street in Red Oak between 10-10:30 a.m. Authorities say the vehicle in question is a blue 1997 Chevrolet extended cab half-ton pickup bearing Iowa license plate BOJ 946. Other distinguishable characteristics include blue fender flares, and a loud squealing as the truck is missing its power steering pump.
If you see the vehicle, authorities ask you to notify local law enforcement or call the Red Oak Police Department at 712-623-6500.