(Shenandoah) – The drive to put a stop sign and a crosswalk near a school bus stop continues in Shenandoah.
Taylor Buick was back before the Shenandoah City Council Tuesday night—this time with a petition calling for a stop sign and crosswalk at the intersection of East Nishna Road and Mathews Street. Buick launched the petition drive after council members took no action on her request at the previous meeting two weeks ago. In reading her petition, Buick stressed it was necessary for the safety of all children walking to and from the Nicholson Park bus stop.
“This is a very prominent street in our city,” said Buick, “and, we feel the only proper way that children can walk across a well-traveled street is a stop sign. Where the suggested place for a crosswalk is, the children crossing cannot properly see if a car is coming from the east, as there is a hill restricting their view to determine whether it is safe enough. There is not enough space for a proper reaction time if any of these children do happen to be on the road with the car coming.”
Buick says proper signage and crosswalks should be placed in all directions at that intersection to protect all children—including those living on the south side of East Nishna.
“Many children travel down Mathews from the bus stop,” she said. “That is a very slim street to have a car and children walking on it, as well. Eventually, we would like to see sidewalks where they need to be, so that they don’t have to walk through citizens’ yards in rain and snow.”
Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt questioned the need for a stop sign at that location at the council’s September 8th meeting—prompting a heated exchange between him and Buick. This time, the mayor told Buick the city is working with the Shenandoah School District to address issues at that bus stop. However, he indicated other city officials may have a say in the proposed stop sign.
“I went back and looked,” said Hunt, “and since I’ve been here, every application for a stop sign, yield sign or crosswalk has either come from the police department or the street department. So, I will be taking their considerations if they come to me. If they recommend it, I will sign it.”
Hunt added the city needed regulations in city ordinances for acting on petitions presented to the council. In other business, the council approved the Shenandoah School District’s request for street closures for the annual Homecoming parade October 2nd. This year’s parade features a longer route in the downtown area to encourage social distancing during COVID-19. We’ll have more on that in a future news story.
Also Tuesday night, the council…
---unanimously approved the first reading of a parking regulations amendment, placing no parking zones on both sides of Factory Place from 8th Avenue to the alley between 9th Avenue and Summit Avenue. Council members then approved the second and third readings, and officially adopted the amendment.
---unanimously approved the sale of city-owned properties at 809 West Summit Avenue to Brian Palmer for $1,600, and 208 East Sheridan Avenue to David Gutierrez for $1,000.
---unanimously approved the fiscal year 2020 City Street Financial Report to be sent to the Iowa Department of Transportation
----reappointed Jack Reed to a new three-year term on the city's tree board.
---unanimously approved a street closure request on West Thomas Avenue from Elm to Maple Streets in front of the Shenandoah Eagles Lodge on September 26th.