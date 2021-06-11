(Undated) -- On time and as advertised--severe weather made its presence felt in KMAland Friday.
Warmth and humidity gave way to strong showers and winds as a potent storm cell made its way through the area. Southeast Nebraska was the hotbed for severe activity. A tornado warning was issued for a portion of Richardson County early Friday afternoon after National Weather Service officials detected strong rotation near Bern, Kansas through radar out of Omaha and Topeka. No tornado touchdown was reported. Temperatures dropped as the storm system moved through the area. But, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Miller tells KMA News hot weather returns on Saturday.
"Yes, it does look like temperatures will probably approach the upper 80's or lower 90's," said Miller, "then a little bit warmer, probably into the lower, possibly mid-90's for Sunday into Monday."
Storm damage reports rolled in Friday afternoon. Officials say trees were reported in the town of Du Bois, as well as on Highway 50 north of the community. Other damage was reported two miles northeast of Tecumseh, as a metal roof on a large farm outbuilding was peeled back.