(KMAland) -- A pair of Montgomery County storm chasers were able to capture some of the intense recent weather.
Adam Wainwright and Bruce Gruber of ChaseTeam BA recorded footage of the tornado that hit Pocahontas County in April. The tornado ranked at an EF-2, causing considerable damage and measuring wind speeds up to 125 miles per hour. The CTBA duo joined the KMA "Morning Show" Tuesday to detail their experience. Gruber says that everything came together for the "perfect storm."
"It was pretty surreal to see it form from nothing to something in just seconds," said Gruber. "Luckily it stayed in a mostly rural area-- no fatalities, but it was kind of a picture-perfect 'Twister' moment. As storm chasers, we kind of live for that kind of tornado where it's not hurting anybody and it's really photogenic. That was probably just one of the most perfect tornadoes I've seen."
Wainwright and Gruber started their hunt by monitoring their tracking equipment, examining storm speeds, and following atmospheric conditions. Wainwright says that finding the storm took a lot of preparation and a little bit of luck.
"We kind of like to look at everything, not just chasing the chasers or chasing the forecast," said Wainwright. "It is interesting because you dedicate yourself to a storm and you stick with it."
Wainwright and Gruber formed CTBA around 2013 and started by chasing severe weather locally. Wainwright, an EMT paramedic, first became interested in severe weather at a young age after his grandparent's house was hit by a tornado in 1979. As for Gruber, he says that he's always had a love for weather and storm chasing. While there may be an element of an adrenaline rush, they say their main goal is to use the information they collect to educate.
"We do it for a hobby, but we also do it for some education too," said Wainwright. "Because still, no one knows exactly how a storm works or how it's going to function. In this recent storm this Friday down in Andover, some things happened that meteorologists say doesn't normally happen so these things are changing. I think we can put our little piece in there and enjoy a little bit of time doing it."
The CTBA team will be on the road over the next month as they hope to gather some more footage and data of severe weather. You can follow along with their travels on Facebook or YouTube. You can hear the full interview here: