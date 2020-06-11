(Riverton) — At least one KMAland community is cleaning up damage from Tuesday night’s storms.
Thunderstorms began moving through southeast Nebraska in the evening before making their way into northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa. While the thunderstorms themselves packed a punch, the National Weather Service says most of the damage can probably be attributed to strong straight-line winds that came behind the storms.
In Riverton, several trees were knocked down and other damage reported. Photos submitted to KMA show several large limbs that caused damage to vehicles and blocked streets. Citizens and at least one company have been working to clean up the debris.
Rainfall totals from the storm varied across KMAland from 0.40 inches to 5 inches in Hopkins and east of Siam. The KMA Studios rain gauge recorded 1.18 inches of rain with the storm.
