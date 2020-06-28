(Northboro) -- An early-morning line of severe storms created damage in some parts of KMAland Sunday.
The National Weather Service reports thunderstorm wind damage in Northboro at 4:30 a.m. Several tree limbs were reportedly snapped off. High winds also damaged the roof of a 40-foot grain silo. Damage is also reported in Otoe County. A thunderstorm wind gust of 65 mph was reported a mile east-northeast of Nebraska City at around 4 a.m., knocking out power to most of the community. Trees were also reported down in Douglas from high winds at around 3:25 a.m.
Taylor County also had its share of damage. Taylor County Emergency Management relayed a report to the weather service of damage a south-southeast of Conway, where a 50-foot tall pine tree was knocked over shortly before 5:30 a.m from an event described as "a burst of wind." Other objects were blown across a yard.
Anyone with other storm damage reports or pictures of the damage should send an email to news@kmaland.com. Photos should be sent in jpeg form.