(Clarinda) -- Last Friday's severe weather dealt a blow to Page County COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says supplies of a certain brand of COVID vaccine were lost after a power surge during a severe storm knocked out the necessary refrigeration equipment. Erdman described the incident on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"We did lose power to our vaccine refrigerator," said Erdman, "that was holding all of our J&J vaccines. We lost all of them, unfortunately. The temps just got out of range, and we couldn't save them by the time we realized that the refrigerator had gone down. Our backup alarm system, we thought we would be notified, but something happened with that, as well.
"Unfortunately, Page County Public Health can only do Moderna (shots) right now. We are not able to get Johnson & Johnson from the state," she added.
Erdman says about 30 doses of the Moderna vaccine were destroyed, as well as vaccine supplies for other health needs, such as the Tdap shots against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, or whooping cough.
"It was pretty devastating," she said. "It's a big loss for us to lose those, particularly the J&J. That's something we can't replace."
Erdman, however, says her office still has adequate supplies of the Moderna vaccine. Immunizations are also available from other sources in and around the county.
"You know, we would recommend that you still reach out to Walmart, Hy-Vee, us, any of the other surrounding counties," said Erdman. "We still the Pfizer, we still have Moderna, it's just that right now, we don't have that Johnson & Johnson, that one-and-done shot."
The vaccine loss comes at a time when COVID cases are up in Page County and elsewhere across the country. Four more COVID cases were reported in the county on Tuesday. In addition, Erdman's office last week confirmed the presence of the Delta variant. She says this variant is different from the COVID strain prevalent over the past year-and-a-half.
"It's definitely more contagious," said Erdman. "It spreads more easily. The good thing is, as of right now, the vaccines that are on the market are providing to help protect against the Delta variant."
Despite the recent cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate is only at 1%, while the vaccination rate has risen slightly to 46%. More information on vaccinations is available by calling Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman here: