(Valley) -- December's derecho demonstrated that severe weather can occur at any time.
And, the National Weather Service is helping local officials gear up for the normal storm season with the annual series of storm spotting classes. Otoe County residents are invited to one such class Thursday from 7-to-9 p.m. at the Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting. Brian Smith is warning coordination meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Smith tells KMA News the classes cover the gamut of spotting basics, including cloud formations indicating possible tornadic activity.
"The classes are for people to become aware of what the different conditions are that may precede a tornado," said Smith. "What some of the cloud formations are. We go over some of the lookalikes, we hit the safety rules, and we also will talk about the other hazards that are associated with severe weather besides tornadoes, including lightning, large hail and flooding rains."
Though the classes are for local storm spotting teams, Smith says anyone is welcome to attend.
"These classes are not just for the emergency personnel, like volunteer firemen and emergency management, or ham radio operators," he said, "they're also for the general public to get information about severe weather, and to go over the safety rules that we discuss regarding the hazards with severe storms."
Smith says the region's various storm spotting networks play an important in keeping track of severe weather developments.
"We rely a lot on our doppler radar system here," said Smith. "But, it's not infallible. The further out you get from the radar--especially in southwest Iowa there--the higher the beam is off the ground, so you're seeing higher and higher up into the storm. And, we don't see what's happening near ground level. So, we need storm spotters--the eyes of people out there--that volunteer their services to go out and give up feedback on what's happening with the storm."
He adds spotters serve the dual role of keeping weather service officials abreast of storm activity, as well as providing information to local law enforcement and emergency officials to help protect their communities. Other storm spotting places take place March 1st. at 7 p.m. at the Shenandoah Fire Station and March 7th at 7 p.m. at the Clarinda Fire Station. A complete schedule of classes is available at the National Weather Service's website.