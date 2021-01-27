(KMAland) -- Following a big blast of snow this week, meteorologists are beginning to turn an eye toward what could be a stormy few days next week.
A large winter storm dumped massive amounts of snow in KMAland Monday night and Tuesday morning, including 13 inches at the KMA Studios. The National Weather Service says Clarinda received 14 inches of snow, which is the most in a single day since February 1912. USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey says snowfall totals in Nebraska and Iowa were impressive.
"Just looking at the calendar day totals for January 25th, we saw some amounts in excess of one foot of snow in communities like Lincoln, Nebraska picking up 14.5 inches on the calendar day and some additional snow carrying on into the 26th," said Rippey. "As you move eastward, amounts lightened a bit, but still we saw some very impressive totals in cities like Des Moines, Iowa coming in with 10.3 inches on the 25th. That snow headed right on into northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and into Michigan."
Following a small blast of freezing rain, rain and snow possible on Saturday, Rippey says the eastern two-thirds of the country are expected to warm up a bit next week.
"Look for relatively mild temperatures -- near or above-normal temperatures -- throughout the eastern and central United States, generally from the Plains to the East Coast," said Rippey.
With the warm-up comes the potential for rain and snow in the Midwest. Rippey says between February 2nd and 8th, a large chunk of the country could see some precipitation.
"We are going to see an ongoing stormy weather pattern that will include the Rockies, the Great Plains, the Midwest, the Mid-South and the Northeast," said Rippey. "Those are all expecting significant amounts of rain and/or snow in early February."
The moisture is welcome news for dry soils. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor pegs all of western Iowa in some form of drought, including a pocket of severe drought in parts of Mills, Montgomery, Pottawattamie, Cass, Adair, Audubon and Shelby counties.