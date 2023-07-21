(Hamburg) -- With a charter high school entering its second year, and a major construction project pending, Hamburg school officials want a new plan for the district's future.
Preliminary discussion on a strategic planning process took place at this week's Hamburg School Board meeting. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the new 5-year plan replaces the previous plan that's expired, and is outdated.
"We want to make sure we are planning out our curriculum, our facilities, our finances, our nutritional programs," said Wells. "This strategic process takes a full year to complete. We'll meet once or twice a month with community members. Students, staff members and administrators will all be part of that."
Wells says facilities is one of the plan's focuses. Even with the passage of a $3.1 million bond issue last September for an expansion and renovation project, Wells says more discussion is needed.
"Facilities issues have already outgrown our current curricular needs," he said. "We passed a bond issue for $3.1 million. By the time those classrooms are built, we'll already need more classrooms if our numbers continue to grow. We want to make sure we have a good plan in place, and we're looking to the future."
Similiar to the process undertaken in the Essex School District recently, Wells says the plan will also focus on innovation.
"What is going to separate our schools--Essex and Hamburg--from the Shenandoahs, the Red Oaks and Clarindas?" said Wells. "And, what will attract kids to our district? These kinds of planning helps us do research. We have a voices in the process, and it helps us develop mostly an innovative school system."
Additionally, Wells says the plan will spell out objectives for the district's finances, in order to hold itself accountable on spending. Wells made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.