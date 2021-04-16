(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are using fire to eradicate a longtime eyesore in the community.
Residents are reminded of street closures associated with the controlled burn at 307 North Center Street beginning Saturday at 7 a.m. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the city council approved a long list of street closures associated with the burn at its regular meeting earlier this week.
"We're going to have North Center from Ferguson to West Lowell closed entirely from 7 a.m. until they hope to be done about 1 p.m.," said Lyman. "But that will be kind of weather and burn dependent. Then, West Valley between Pear and Center will be closed, then East Valley from Center to Webster will be closed, then a couple of intersections like Wabash and Pear, and Wabash and Center. Then, there's like one little alley that needs to be blocked off--a couple things like that--just to give everybody plenty of space there, and to ensure firefighters have lots of access to fire hydrants, just to control that burn."
Lyman says the fire is a combined effort of Shenandoah's fire, police and street departments. He says the city opted to burn the structure to eliminate a nuisance, and save demolition expenses at the same time.
"We looked at using it, actually, as a training fire building, where we would do some interior burning, things like that," he said. "But, after the fire chief and the officers kind of inspected it, they didn't think it would actually be the safest thing to have firefighters actually inside. But, they wanted to actually practice putting water on fire, and using some experience there for some of the newer folks on the volunteer department. It was something we had to get a permit from the DNR from, and we're keeping a pretty close eye on it."
Lyman advises the public to give city crews plenty of space during the burn.
"I'm sure plenty of people will want to see it happen," said Lyman. "That's all right. Make sure you stand back, and let our firefighters do what they've got to do. There was some asbestos siding on the building, so we went ahead and got rid of that, to make sure it's that much safer. We're hoping that the wind will cooperate with us, and we won't be blanketing the rest of town with some smoke there, as well."
While saying a little rain won't stop the burn, Lyman says an alternative date is set for next Saturday, April 24th.