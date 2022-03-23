(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are reminding residents of some street closures.
Beginning today (Wednesday) at noon, Thomas Avenue will be closed from Highway 59 east to Burnett Street. Only local access is allowed during the construction work, in which city crews will remove and replace a manhole at the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Iowa Street. Officials say the section will remain closed until next Friday, April 1st.
Also, North Center Street is closed from Ferguson Road to West Valley Avenue for road repairs. Officials say the section will be closed until further notice, when all necessary repairs are completed.