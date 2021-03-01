(Red Oak) – Partnering with another community paid off for the city of Red Oak in the bidletting for a major infrastructure project.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council approved the bids of Omni Engineering of Omaha for its portion of the 2021 Street Asphalt Project. Omni’s bid totaled $569,359.55 for the base bid, plus $109,417.70 for an alternate. Red Oak bid the project in cooperation with Clarinda in an attempt to bring costs down. Austin Sonntag is an engineer with Snyder and Associates, which is working with both communities on their street projects. Sonntag congratulated the city and City Administrator Brad Wright for its bidding method.
“It’s nice to have a partnership like that,” said Sonntag. “As the bids show, the method did work very well. We were able to get an asphalt tonnage price of $101 per ton, which is actually $7 lower that a job that we had in Clarinda last year. So, it did work well.”
As a result of the joint bidletting, Sonntag says the projects got more asphalt for less cost.
“We got, in total, between Red Oak and Clarinda, about 8,100 ton of asphalt,” he said, “which helps bring that unit price down – which is great. It was a little bit extra work for Brad to make all this happen, working with the city of Clarinda, so we applaud that. Yeah, it had some good bids, so that’s great.”
Wright says the successful bid was 15% lower than the bid for a similar project in Clarinda last year. The project’s alternate involves paving a parking lot on Washington Street between 4th and 5th Street, as well as an unspecified problem alley in the community. Clarinda’s City Council approved its portion of the project last week.