(Stanton)-- The Strides for Stacy fundraiser will take place on Saturday to aid the Ryan and Stacy Hart family.
Stacy Hart was diagnosed with breast cancer on August 24th of this year. She is currently going through her second round of chemotherapy. This fundraiser is to help her and the family with the costs of treatment.
Event organizers Jenna Ramsey, Aubrey Dreyer, and Kassie Houdek joined the KMA Morning Show this morning to talk about the fundraiser.
"We have an opportunity where you can purchase tickets for either a Weatherby Orion 12 Gauge 26 inch, 2-Road Break Action Shotgun," Ramsey said. "That's one ticket for $20 or six tickets for $100 or a cooler and a meat bundle (one ticket for $5 or five for $20)."
The event includes a walk, a sit-down or to-go supper, and a live auction.
"Tickets can be purchased the following ways: Venmo @strides4stacy, and we will put a name and phone number on the tickets," Ramsey said. "Stop by the Stanton Viking Center or contact Aubrey Dreyer at the Stanton Viking Center, Kassie Houdek, Rachelle Focht, Nick Gray, Clint Shipley, Kyle Ramsey, Dave Hart, or Steve Bergren."
Auction items include four tickets to the ISU vs. TCU game, a signed football by Matt Campbell, Bluetooth speakers, and much more.
The walk begins at 5 PM on Saturday, the supper will take place from 5:30-7:30 at the Old Lumber Yard Event Center, and the live auction starts at 6.
For more information regarding the event, visit the Old Lumber Yard Event Center Facebook page or contact Jenna Ramsey at 712-829-7340.
You can hear the full interview and view the flyer for the event below.