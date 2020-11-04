(KMAland) -- Two incumbent sheriffs in KMAland survived election night challenges to retain their jobs.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong beat back a challenge from former Nodaway County Sheriff Darren White in Tuesday night's general election. Strong garnered 7,155 votes to White's 2,618, widening the margin considerably from their first matchup four years ago.
"It's been a huge turnout," said Strong. "Voter turnout is very large. I'm just overwhelmed, humbled by the supporter Nodaway County voters have given us. We've crossed party lines. My Democrat and Republican friends are pulling for us. It tells me they appreciate what we've been doing for them."
Strong -- a Republican -- says the work he has done in his first four years as sheriff made the difference to voters this time around.
"I think once we got in, got my team assembled and got up off the ground and started running, people saw the difference, the impact we made, the professionalism and the results," said Strong.
Meanwhile in Fremont County, incumbent Sheriff Kevin Aistrope was elected to a fourth term, winning a rematch with former deputy Zac Buttercase. Unofficial results from the Fremont County Auditor's Office show Aistrope winning by a 2,351-to-1,472 vote margin. Aistrope defeated Buttercase in the June Republican primary 782-to-629. Buttercase was then nominated on the Democratic ticket in a special convention to set up the rematch. Aistrope thanked his supporters in an interview with KMA News.
"I am very happy," said Aistrope. "It's been a rough year worrying about whether you have a job or not. I really thank all the people in Fremont County for supporting me. I hope I can live up to their expectations."
Several other KMAland sheriffs were unchallenged for their seat in the general election. One other contested race featured Ringgold County incumbent Sheriff Rob Haley easily winning reelection over write-in candidate Landon White.