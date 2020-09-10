(Maryville) -- A KMAland law enforcement official is back on the job after contracting coronavirus.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong returned to work Tuesday after being quarantined in his home. Strong tested positive for coronavirus late last month, and experienced a wide range of symptoms associated with COVID-19, including a temperature of 104 degrees. The sheriff tells KMA News he returned to his doctor after his fever finally broke last Tuesday.
"The following Thursday, I met with my physician," said Strong. "He says as long as I continued to improve, and didn't have any other problems, he would take me off quarantine on the 8th (Tuesday). I was able to return to work. And, that took place."
Strong, however, says he continues to feel the virus' after effects.
"Overall, this has left me feeling a little tired and weak--not much stamina," he said. "I'm kind of surprised by that. But, every day, I'm getting stronger and getting back on the job. It's good to be back in the office, and getting back out in the field, and visiting with people. So, we're back, and up and running."
Strong says his department continues to follow safety procedures to ward off any additional cases.
"We continue to follow and work with mask guidelines, and keeping clean," said Strong. "We're keeping everything at work that we had been doing to prevent COVID. Obviously, it hasn't gone away yet. Other than that, I don't know what else we can do. We have used some of the ultraviolet lights around to disinfect--things like that. We just try to be cautious, and hopefully we can keep our staff healthy, and continue to provide a service--and not have to slow down."
While Strong is back on the job, his wife is still quarantined--though she hasn't experienced any symptoms.