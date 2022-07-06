(Tabor) -- Parts of Fremont County were among those losing electricity following a strong line of storms crisscrossing Iowa.
MidAmerican Energy customers in Tabor were impacted by the storm activity originating in South Dakota, and moving northwest to southeast across the state Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. MidAmerican Spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News power outages were reported in Tabor at around 2:30 a.m.
"Our crews arrived and found trees on overhead lines located at the 600 block of Main Street, and also at Elm and West streets," said Greenwood. "Additionally, separately there was a broken power pole in the 300 block of Vine Street. So, our crews called in a tree crew from the overhead lines, so that they could work safely on those lines."
Greenwood says just under 200 customers were impacted by the Tabor power outage. Services were restored to all about six customers by noon, as crews continued repairs on a broken power pole in the 300 block of Vine Street. About 15,800 customers statewide lost power as a result of storm activity. Greenwood says MidAmerican's crews were on standby, and repairs took an all-night effort.
"We saw things coming," he said. "We saw that storm developing in South Dakota--in fact, we understand it was a derecho at that point--and, it was moving towards northwest Iowa. So, we started to put crews on standby. We held crews past their regular shifts in northwest Iowa, as well as in central Iowa and western Iowa. As we saw that storm rolling in, it started to do damage, and we got our crews on the road to start making repairs. And, that's what they did during the night."
Less than a thousand customers across the state were still without power as of early Wednesday afternoon. You can track the repair efforts from the MidAmerican Energy outage map on its website.